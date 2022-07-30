At least 20 injured and four people have to be rescued

Twenty people were injured with varying degrees of seriousness and another four had to be rescued in the accident involving a bus recorded this afternoon in the town of Rubió, in the Anoia region of Barcelona, ​​according to sources from the Fire Department of the Generalitat.

The bus was carrying about 50 people, some of whom had exited the bus alone before firefighters arrived, while another four had to be rescued by relatives of the body after being trapped inside.

Apparently, the vehicle overturned while cornering on a secondary road that connected to the BV-1037 national road in the city of Barcelona.

The Catalan emergency services were alerted at 18:43 of the incident, which according to the same sources had occurred on the road towards the towns of Can Alsina and Can Tató, and the emergency plan was activated. .

Up to 28 fire crews were deployed at the site, one of them from the air, who managed to stabilize the vehicle with supports and props.