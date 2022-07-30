Summer’s Equality Campaign for Body Diversity Without Complexity used real-world models without consent

The Women’s Institute, a body affiliated with the Ministry of Equality, has apologized for using the image of real models without consent in the “Summer is ours too” campaign to eliminate stereotypes and claim that “all bodies are valid”. .

This was stated on his Twitter account, where he clarified that “at no time” did they know they were real models. Because of this, the agency has indicated that they will resolve the issue with the poster’s author and will contact the models to resolve the issue.

The affiliated body last Wednesday launched a “Summer is ours too” campaign to break down stereotypes and assert that “all bodies are valid”.

Regarding the “Summer is ours too” poster, we would like to clarify that at no time did we know that these were real models. We are clarifying this with the author and will contact the models to resolve this issue. We sorry for the damage caused.

— Women’s Institute (@InstMujeres) July 30, 2022

With this initiative, the women’s institute wants to fight against “stereotypes” and against “aesthetic violence” that occurs on beaches, in swimming pools or in other places in summer.

Various models denounced the use of their image

Last Thursday, British model Nyome Nicholas denounced on her Instagram account that the Department for Equality used her picture without her consent for the poster of the campaign to claim the diversity of bodies without complexes over the summer.

“My picture is being used by the Spanish government in a campaign, but they didn’t warn me or ask me to use it!” he denounces. “They could at least tag me,” he lamented.

Similarly, this Friday British model Sian Green-Lord denounced that the Equality Department used her image without her consent and manipulated her body for the poster of the summer’s protest campaign against stereotypes of women.

Green-Lord explained in a video posted to Instagram that the cartel processed her body and removed the prosthetic leg she has been wearing since 2013 after she was hit by a cab in New York.