Today’s results, Saturday 30 July 2022

The numbers of La Primitiva for Saturday July 30, 2022 were 1, 10, 28, 30, 31 and 35. Complementary on the 24th and Reintegro on the 8th. You can check all the results on the 20minutos.es website.

Loterías y Apuestas del Estado holds the La Primitiva draw three times a week, on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays, which is the most widespread draw in Spain.

In the lottery section of 20minutos.es you can check the winning numbers in lotteries throughout the week.

