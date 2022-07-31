Biden tests positive again for coronavirus shortly after testing negative and ending quarantine

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, tested positive for Covid-19 again this Saturday, so he will isolate himself again, although he is showing no new symptoms and is doing well, according to his doctor Kevin O’. Connor, in a statement released by the White House.

O’Connor has attributed Biden’s positive test for coronavirus to the effects of the oral antiretroviral drug Paxlovid, which he took for five days to help with symptoms of the disease.

According to the doctor, this anti-Covid pill can have a “rebound effect” that can occur in a small percentage of patients treated with it, and that’s exactly what Biden is experiencing, despite having and feeling no new symptoms. pretty good”.

“After testing negative on Tuesday afternoon, Wednesday morning, Thursday morning and Friday morning, the President tested positive in an antigen test late Saturday morning,” the doctor said in the official White House statement.

Now Biden will “resume strict isolation protocol,” according to his doctor, who cautioned, however, that there is no need to resume treating the president.

“The President has not experienced a recurrence of symptoms and continues to feel reasonably well (…). Of course we will continue to monitor closely,” he stressed.

The case of Biden, who has the full vaccination schedule and two booster doses against the coronavirus, has served the US government to encourage the population to get vaccinated.

The US President tested positive for Covid-19 on July 21, although at all times he has developed positive from the disease and has shown only “very mild symptoms”.