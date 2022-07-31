Dozens of people rush into a narco-lancha stranded on a Cadiz beach in an attempt to steal the drug inside

Members of a customs unit had to be assisted by Civil Guard agents in an anti-narcotics operation after dozens of people jumped on a drug ship stranded on the beach in the Cadiz town of Sanlúcar de Barrameda to steal the shipment.

Apparently, the incident happened after a helicopter chase by customs agents, who managed to stop the boat on the shore of the beach before a large number of people began to surround the ship.

The plane continued to hover very close to the ground to keep people away trying to pick up the shipment of drugs, which could be hashish, JUPOL reported on its social networks.

As the service felt overwhelmed, he had to ask both the Benemérita and the National Police for support. According to Civil Guard sources, a scene “very similar to that of years ago” unfolded.

For their part, the National Police have detailed that the operation is still open, while Sanlúcar City Council sources confirm that “a riot” broke out on the beach, although the intervention of the local police was not required.

Numerous videos collecting what happened were published on social networks. “There is a serious drug trafficking problem in both Campo de Gibraltar and the rest of the province of Cádiz and there is no point in hiding it,” the police union wrote, praising the work of the agents in the province.