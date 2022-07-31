HIV prophylaxis and urgent analysis, the Catalan protocol for punctures in entertainment venues

People who suspect they have suffered a puncture at an entertainment venue can be given HIV exposure prophylaxis and urgent toxicology testing will be carried out, in accordance with the new protocol approved by the government in light of this phenomenon.

The Equality and Feminism, Health and Home Affairs ministries have updated the action log after the Mossos d’Esquadra received 18 complaints in recent days from people – 17 of them women – who claim to have been pricked with needles or a sharp object if they were in recreational areas, in no case with subsequent rape or robbery.

The purpose of the protocol is to provide a “coordinated, comprehensive and efficient response to the situation created by the detection of breakdowns”, for which it specifies the role, the recreational spaces, public transport personnel, the victims’ environment or anyone who “strange behavior” appreciates.

In particular, if a woman suspects she has been punctured, the protocol emphasizes the importance of being mindful of her sensations and providing support if needed, while recommending not to return home without “as soon as.” possible” to go through a health center as possible” and “preferably accompanied”.

When the potential victim enters a health center, the accidental needle stick protocol is activated and the need for HIV exposure prophylaxis is assessed, which must be performed within the first 72 hours of the incident.

The document, approved by the government, also stipulates that toxicological analyzes of the victim will be carried out “as soon as possible” and, in the event of suspicion of sexual assault, the protocol provided for these cases will be activated.

When deemed appropriate, the center will provide psychological support to affected individuals who, according to the document, have access to the entire Public Attention Network on Sexist and Anti-LGTBI Violence and the 24-hour phone number 900900120 is.

In its statement, the Generalitat recalls that so far there is no evidence that any of the people who reported breakdowns later became the victim of a crime, including sexual violence.

The protocol urges city councils and regional bodies to increase prevention strategies in recreational spaces and improve the “coordination” of stakeholders involved, and calls on the media to report “without triggering social alarm and respecting the right to privacy of the data subject and theirs.” respecting the environment”.