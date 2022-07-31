Immunotherapy Drugs Market size to increase substantially by next decade

Research and development in targeted therapies for chronic diseases including cancer, autoimmune diseases, inflammatory diseases, and infectious diseases is going to give a huge boost to global immunotherapy drugs market according to a recent market research report.

Backed by government policies, the global Immunotherapy Drugs Market size is expected to surpass a whopping US $200.55 billion by 2030 registering a CAGR of just under 7% from the year 2022 to 2030.

According to several market research companies, the rising adoption of targeted therapies for chronic disease treatment is expected to increase inclination towards immunotherapy drugs, thereby driving the industry over the forecast period.

If we look at the recent development in the field of immunotherapy drugs, in May 2022, AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo’s Enhertu (trastuzumab) received U.S. approval for treating HER2-positive breast cancer. Other targeted immunotherapy drugs include Kadcyla (trastuzumab emtansine) and Tecentriq (atezolizumab). That is not it as just recently in June 2022, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. received EU approval for Tecentriq as an adjuvant treatment for NSCLC.

In addition, growing healthcare infrastructure in low- and middle-income countries coupled with increased research & development by key players is anticipated to contribute to the industry growth. For instance, in December 2021, Novartis AG collaborated with BeiGene, Ltd. for ociperlimab (BGB-A1217), therefore expanding its R&D activities in immune-oncology.

In August 2021, Pfizer, Inc. shared positive results from phase 2b/3 clinical trial of ritlecitinib for treating alopecia areata. Moreover, the rise in the incidence of cancer cases worldwide is expected to drive the demand for immunotherapy drugs. As per Globocan reports, an estimated 19.3 million new oncology cases were diagnosed in 2020. Moreover, according to the European Society of Medical Oncology, cancer incidence in Europe is anticipated to rise by 21% between 2020 and 2040. Thus, approvals of various immunotherapy drugs for cancer treatment are predicted to increase industry growth.