More than 80 people arrested for gang raping eight models who were shooting a music video in South Africa

South African police have reported the arrest of a total of 83 suspects for the rape of eight models who were shooting a music video in Krugersdorp, west of Johannesburg.

A total of 16 people were arrested this Saturday, in addition to the other 67 suspects arrested a day earlier. On the other hand, two other suspects were shot dead by police, South Africa’s public television SABC reported, citing Police Commissioner Fred Kekana.

“We were able to arrest another 16 people, one from Malawi and one from Cameroon. We also have four Zimbabweans and four Lesotho citizens and seven Mozambicans,” he explained. Kekana has indicated that they received a citizen’s notice this Saturday allowing these arrests.

The attack happened near a mine on Thursday, when the attackers robbed the production crew and raped eight women, models between the ages of 19 and 35.

The South African President has condemned this “terrible” attack. South Africa, a country of 60 million people, recorded 10,818 rapes in the first six months of the year, but authorities estimate the real number is higher as these cases go unreported.