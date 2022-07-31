Resounding error with the empty goal and lost the first cup

Erling Haaland’s first competitive game as a Manchester City player ended in a 3-1 defeat and many doubts. The Norwegian, one of the game’s big draws, was a long way from celebrating his first game under Pep Guardiola with a win.

The star of the Community Shield, the English Super Cup, was Darwin Núñez, the striker with whom Liverpool want to prevent the “sky blues” from dominating at least the Premier League. While the Uruguayan was responsible for the 3-1 success of the “Reds”, Haaland was singled out for his short involvement and, above all, for a clear mistake.

An attacking play by City ended with a rebound that went straight into the Nordic forward’s right shoe. He couldn’t finish this in a very unusual scene and although it was already the end of the game, he rounded off the bad taste of his debut in the mouth.

Liverpool were named champions of the 100th edition of the Community Shield, with goals from the aforementioned Núñez, who also caused the penalty for the second goal scored by Salah. Alexander Arnold was the author of the first “pool”, while Julián Álvarez scored for City with 20 minutes left.