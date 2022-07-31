“Sánchez owed every Spaniard 6,000 euros”

The leader of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, has not ruled out that Spain will have to adopt adjustment and austerity measures in the future because the current government “did not have to comply with any economic regulation by lifting the deficit, debt and spending limits” , resulting in a debt of the country of 300,000 million and accused Pedro Sánchez that “every Spaniard owes a debt of 6,000 euros”.

This is what he said in an interview with El Mundo this Sunday, in which he assured that the first thing he would do when he governs is to explain the state of Spain’s finances and reduce the number of ministers.

“What we will do will be an economic, fiscal, debt and deficit reality check and based on that we will make proposals. What I guarantee is that the government will be more efficient with 30% fewer departments. And when people see that a helicopter, a Falcon and an Audi are not used to travel 300 km, that no minister has the Falcon Gold Card, that the government is reducing its structure by at least 30%, we will start the to give an example to people. , pointed out.

Feijóo has also criticized that the bank tax the government plans to implement is “a waste and involves a double risk” that citizens will end up paying. “I am convinced that the bank tax will be passed on to citizens: either increase commissions by cents, or increase interest on loans, or zero rebates on deposits, or less lending. Regarding energy, it is obvious that this has important results, that’s why I want them to invest. If we impose a tax on them, let’s exempt 99% if they invest in Spain,” he explained.

Survey

Likewise, he has recognized that he trusts the polls that show his party winning the elections because “when there is a trend, it starts to have credibility” and has promised that he will protect Catalan if he does himself as President of Spain also declares Spanish for “that is not a foreign language in Catalonia”.

In the interview, the popular leader bemoaned the population’s “satiation” with “a president in recession and a government in crisis.” “In recent months, everyone agrees that the PP has risen and has mostly fallen to the preference of the Spanish and the PSOE. The PSOE could not govern Spain today,” he said, referring to the credibility he deserves in recent polls.

In this context, he recalled that his party had recently won “very resounding victories”, verifying the absolute majority in Galicia, “a spectacular result in Madrid” or “the historic victory in Andalusia”, so he believes that these results can also be transferred to the federal election.

“I want to repeat the results of Galicia, Andalusia and Madrid. I will not give up a sufficient majority to be able to govern with the ministers of the PP. That is the goal. Some thought it was naive, but I think they’re already starting to think it’s possible,” he said.

In this sense, he indicated that if there were elections this Sunday, he was convinced that he would have “a sufficient majority to govern” and assured that he had no intention of concluding a government pact. “There are two ways to govern Spain: populism with a blurry PSOE and its pro-independence forces holding the key to government and the laws, or a party demonstrable in the face of crises, with political and managerial experience. I think the Spaniards will tell us,” he said.

Dialogue with Catalonia

Referring to a possible dialogue with Catalonia in the event of a government, Feijóo added that the Catalan constitutional space is an orphan space and his project in Catalonia and the Basque Country is to “represent” it. That’s why he assures them that they will abide by the constitution. “Within the Constitution, we are very interested in the Catalan and Basque regions because we are autonomists and constitutionalists,” he affirmed.

This dialogue with Catalonia will explore ideas for improving the economy, lower taxes or investment opportunities, although he opposes dialogue with ERC “to achieve a Catalonia where Spanish is a foreign language, where non-compliance with penalties is negotiated, in which the incitement to hatred is to be continued and the deletion of this type from the penal code is demanded”.

Regarding the renewal of the CGPJ in the current legislature, the President of the PP reiterates that with each passing week he finds it more difficult to reach an agreement and specifies that the government “has an interest in the TC and I to be closed control think it will do what you want by reaching agreement with ERC, Bildu and Podemos throughout the legislature.

“Our terms for renewal of the CGPJ are in writing. We have refrained from reforming the law of the judiciary during this legislature, with a commitment that in six months the new Council will send us a proposal to the groups for the judges to elect the judges , and we set minimum requirements: that one must not have been a minister or state secretary in the last seven years; that to be President of the Chamber of the Supreme Court, you have to have 25 years of service in adjudication and create a thousand posts for judges in five years,” underlined.