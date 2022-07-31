the impressive countersteering he used to avoid an accident

One of Fernando Alonso’s great virtues in Formula 1 is his ability in the rain. When it’s wet, pilots bring out what’s slang called “hands,” that intangible that makes them take advantage of the situation to gain an advantage…or see their performance drop significantly.

The last example of Alonso, which suits the wet track well, was left in the final free practice sessions of the Hungarian GP. The track was already improving but there were still wet patches so using the intermediate tires still required a good dose of guts, reflexes and control. One small mistake and he could end up on the wall at any moment. Not so the Spaniard, who, as soon as he noticed that the rear of his Alpine was going too far, avoided the accident with perfect counter-steering.

The current video with the outside camera and helmet camera in parallel makes it clear that Alonso is in good hands. “Admire skill, appreciate talent,” they wrote alongside the scene.

Maybe it was that rain that Alonso missed in qualifying. Although he left good feelings in the dry, especially in Q2, where he drove for the second time, he was one of those who worsened his time in Q3.

“The weather… rain is also forecast for tomorrow, so we have to be careful,” asked the Spaniard after the session. He will start the race from 6th place.