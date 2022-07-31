The new taxes on energy companies and banks bring a fight between the government and the opposition and the companies in the sector

The announcement was made by Pedro Sánchez in the State of the Union debate. And just hours after it was announced that the government would levy two new extraordinary taxes on energy companies and big banks, the Ibex 35 ended in the red on declines in financial and oil companies. This situation lasted only a few hours, but it was enough to show that the market had not reacted calmly to the executive’s plans.

This week the proposal materialized in the form of a bill registered in Congress by the PSOE and United We Can, and after the fine print of the new taxes was revealed, the companies concerned, as well as the opposition, have taken it out, emphasizing their opposing views. Some positions that do nothing but dare a new front for the executive of the coalition, with banks, electricity companies, oil companies on the one hand and with the PP of Alberto Núñez Feijóo on the other.

According to the draft law, the tax rate for energy companies will affect electricity, gas and oil companies with a gross income of more than 1,000 million euros in 2019 and tax the entire amount of money received from these companies at a rate of 1.2% in 2022 and 2023 With that magnitude, rather than the net profit generated by energy companies, the government wants to avoid diluting tax collection capacity.

The tax that will affect the banks will not take the total income of each unit as a reference to determine the amount they will have to pay, but the formula will be a bit more complex: it will be the result of subtracting the interest and commissions each company places billed its customers for the amount that the banks themselves had to pay out in interest and commissions for obtaining financing. A tax rate of 4.8% is applied to this difference, and the resulting total is the amount the banks will have to pay to cover the new tax. The rate will only apply to companies that generated more than €800 million in revenue in 2019 from fees and interest charged to their customers.

In their bill, the PSOE and United We Can specifically prohibit energy companies from passing on the cost of this tax to consumers. In order to penalize these eventual increases in final bill prices, the levy will be accompanied by a series of penalties that can reach up to 150% of the amount transferred to the customer if companies ignore this prohibition, which would be considered a very serious infringement.

The Lilas continue to warn that they will be “very vigilant” with banks and energy companies to prevent them from passing the new tax on to the final consumer. They wanted to introduce a new crime into the Criminal Code to punish such behavior but the Socialists were not at all convinced and eventually the National Market and Competition Commission (CNMC) will be responsible for monitoring that these increases do not take place and to determine the fines, if any.

The executive doesn’t want any changes

Politically, the parties of the governing coalition have gone hand in hand with this measure. From the moment United We Can welcomed Sánchez’s acceptance of his thesis of raising taxes on those who have the most benefits, so that they make a greater contribution to the economy. Therefore, the executive should not find it difficult to implement this law with its usual partners, including ERC and EH Bildu. It is unclear whether the text will ultimately be adopted as registered or whether there will be changes in the parliamentary procedure.

A priori, according to government sources, it is not the intention of the executive that there is the slightest change, especially with regard to the most technical part of the proposal, i.e. the taxes for some companies and others, since they could thereby take into account the actually intended effect of the new ones tributes are missed.

The parliamentary partner who is the most reticent is the PNV. But not because they don’t share the fund of the measure, but because of its design and especially because the new taxes are designed as tax-free public asset benefits, so they cannot be ordered, making it “impossible” for the state finances “to get one.” to levy a single euro from what is taxed on companies in the banking and electricity sectors”. The fight that the nationalists will wage in Congress is therefore that both the Basque Country and Navarre take over the administration of these taxes, since this would not mean “not respecting the current legal framework”.

On the other side of the parliamentary arc, the PP has not been sparing in its criticism of the coalition government since Sánchez announced the introduction of the two new taxes in mid-July. The population does not want to hear about tax increases and defends that the middle class must lower taxes to give them more purchasing power in order to reduce inflation.

For Feijóo, with this type of measure, which he counts among United We Can’s “recipes”, Sánchez buys “parliamentary peace” with his partners “to go on vacation”. In his opinion, the government can only “raise taxes” and is “obsessed with being there and not governing”. But in this way, as the leader of the PP pointed out in his own assessment of the political course, “Spain will be the last European economy to recover”. The new socialist speaker in Congress, Patxi López, immediately responded by asking “what is the PP for” and condemning “scorched earth patriotism”.

Confrontation between government and business

Of course, the industry’s critics, who have to pay the new tribute, were not long in coming. There was not even a minimal position for it, both from the companies individually and from the employers. All of them are actually predicting an extremely pessimistic scenario.

The qualifier “arbitrary” was most commonly used by energy companies and banks to define the new tax. It wasn’t the only thing. The Spanish Association of Petroleum Products Operators (AOP) spoke of a slowdown in investment, employers in the financial sector AEB and CECA warned that such a measure would not serve to fight inflation and would hamper economic recovery and job creation, and he even spoke of geopolitical tensions , while the Association of Electricity Companies (Aelec) believes that the introduction of a new extraordinary tax “is not justified by the existence of extraordinary benefits” simply because it ensures that they do not receive them. Banco Santander are believed to be “stigmatized”.

Sánchez, however, has thrown down the gauntlet. After criticism from the opposition and from the companies concerned, he did not hesitate to react last Friday in his balance sheet for each summer before the holidays, where he addressed the Presidents of Banco Santander and Iberdrola directly to ensure that “if [Ana] booty and [Ignacio Sánchez] Galán protest, we are going in the right direction”.

And he didn’t stop there: “If you look, [los grandes empresarios] they are the same ones who have protested and said that raising the minimum wage and labor reform would make Spain fall.” He also expected the PP and Vox to vote against the new taxes when they are debated in Congress in Congress the next few months and wondered “what interests are they protecting?” The political and economic battle is scheduled for next fall.