The remains of the Chinese Long March 5B missile crashed in the Indian Ocean

Photo of taadmin taadminJuly 31, 2022
3

The remains of the Chinese Long March 5B rocket crashed in the Indian Ocean at 18:50 Spanish time (16:50 GMT) after launching from Hainan Island on July 24 with the aim of transporting a module to the Chinese orbital space station’ tian gong”.

As reported by Jorge Lomba, head of the space department of the Center for Technological and Industrial Development (CDTI), this Chinese rocket, after an uncontrolled re-entry into the atmosphere, has hit the Indian Ocean, where it most likely “disintegrated”.

This has been assured by Lomba, who has warned that this type of missile re-entry into the atmosphere in the United States and Europe is occurring in a “controlled” manner, so it is known, in the event that it does not disintegrate, where it falls down

The Long March 5B, with an estimated mass of about 20 tons, was traveling uncontrolled at a speed of 28,000 kilometers per hour.

It’s not the first time a Chinese ship has been under surveillance by the international community. In May last year, it was also a Long March 5B missile that alerted surveillance services around the world; It almost completely dissolved and the remains fell into the Indian Ocean without doing any damage.

Three years earlier, in April 2018, the Tiangong 1 orbital laboratory, which had been shut down since 2016 and wandered uncontrolled through space, was also monitored; it re-entered the Earth’s atmosphere over the South Pacific, also without causing damage.

Photo of taadmin taadminJuly 31, 2022
3
Photo of taadmin

taadmin

Related Articles

Glycereth-5 Lactate Market 2022 Opportunities, Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Technological Innovation And Forecasts 2030

July 26, 2022
Photo of Left Ventricular Dysfunction Drug Market Revenue Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022 to 2028 Top Most Key Players Bayer AG, Innopharmax Inc, Mesoblast Ltd, Novartis AG

Left Ventricular Dysfunction Drug Market Revenue Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022 to 2028 Top Most Key Players Bayer AG, Innopharmax Inc, Mesoblast Ltd, Novartis AG

July 25, 2022

Perfume Market 2022 Competitive Insights and Precise Outlook – Coty, CHANEL, AVON, LVMH, Estee Lauder, Puig, Procter & Gamble

July 25, 2022

ARM Flash Microcontrollers Market Analysis and Global Outlook 2022 to 2029 |STMicroelectronics, Atmel Corporation, NXP / Freescale, Texas Instruments

July 27, 2022
Back to top button