The remains of the Chinese Long March 5B missile crashed in the Indian Ocean

The remains of the Chinese Long March 5B rocket crashed in the Indian Ocean at 18:50 Spanish time (16:50 GMT) after launching from Hainan Island on July 24 with the aim of transporting a module to the Chinese orbital space station’ tian gong”.

As reported by Jorge Lomba, head of the space department of the Center for Technological and Industrial Development (CDTI), this Chinese rocket, after an uncontrolled re-entry into the atmosphere, has hit the Indian Ocean, where it most likely “disintegrated”.

This has been assured by Lomba, who has warned that this type of missile re-entry into the atmosphere in the United States and Europe is occurring in a “controlled” manner, so it is known, in the event that it does not disintegrate, where it falls down

The Long March 5B, with an estimated mass of about 20 tons, was traveling uncontrolled at a speed of 28,000 kilometers per hour.

It’s not the first time a Chinese ship has been under surveillance by the international community. In May last year, it was also a Long March 5B missile that alerted surveillance services around the world; It almost completely dissolved and the remains fell into the Indian Ocean without doing any damage.

Three years earlier, in April 2018, the Tiangong 1 orbital laboratory, which had been shut down since 2016 and wandered uncontrolled through space, was also monitored; it re-entered the Earth’s atmosphere over the South Pacific, also without causing damage.