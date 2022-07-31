Today’s results, Saturday 30 July 2022

The results of the Sueldazo de la ONCE on Saturday 30 July 2022 were as follows: Main prize for number 88686 from the 015 series. Additional prizes for the numbers 08155 (028 series), 53278 (022), 68833 (008) and 89014 ( 008). You can see all the results on the 20minutos.es website.

ONCE's salary



The ONCE voucher offers a top prize for the five numbers and series of €300,000 on weekends, plus €5,000 per month for 20 consecutive years for a single voucher of the winning number and series in the first payout.

In addition, it offers prizes of 2,000 euros per month for ten consecutive years for the four coupons of the winning numbers and series in one of the draws from the second to the fifth. In addition, 54 prizes worth 20,000 euros for the five-digit winning number in the first draw. And prices of 400, 200, 30, four and two euros.

