Actress Nichelle Nichols, Lt. Uhura from “Star Trek” dies at the age of 89

American actress Nichelle Nichols, best known as Lieutenant Nyota Uhura in the popular science fiction series Star Trek, died on Saturday night at the age of 89, her son announced on Facebook on Sunday.

“I am sorry to report that a great light in the sky is not shining for us like it has for so many years. Last night, my mother, Nichelle Nichols, died of natural causes,” said the actress’ son, Kyle Johnson. wrote on Facebook. .

Accompanying the news was a photo of the star, which Nichols has on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, which featured a bouquet of roses.

Many actors become stars, but few stars can move a nation. Nichelle Nichols showed us the extraordinary power of black women and paved the way for a brighter future for all women in media. Thank you, Nichelle. We will miss you. pic.twitter.com/KhUf4YM6pX

— Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) July 31, 2022

Nichols’ portrayal of the role of Uhura helped break down racial barriers on television by portraying an African American woman in a position of authority.

Nichols also shared one of the first interracial couple kisses on American television with actor William Shatner (Captain Kirk).

They did it in the episode Plato’s Stepchildren, which aired in 1968 in the midst of the civil rights struggle for African Americans in the United States.

Nichols had planned to leave the series after the first season to work on Broadway, he said in several subsequent interviews, but the reverend and civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr. changed his mind.

As he explained, Luther King told him that his role in the Star Trek series was to show the children and women of the African American community in the United States that they could have the same rights as white people and that he should therefore continue to act and giving life to Nyota Uhura.

Nichelle Nichols, in the role of Lieutenant Uhura on “Star Trek”, 1967. NASA/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS

Her presence on television influenced other actors, such as African American Whoopi Goldberg, who has said on numerous occasions that as a child, watching Star Trek, she yelled at her family, “Come on, come quick.” There’s a black woman on TV!” And she’s not a maid!”

After her role on Star Trek, Nichols worked as a spokesperson for NASA, where she sought to inspire a new generation of “intrepid” astronauts with a desire to learn, according to the actress’ official website.