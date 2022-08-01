Can you recompose the image of these ballet dancers? Order the pieces to complete the challenge

Ballet students take part in a class taught by Mexican dancer Isaac Hernández as part of Awakenings Impulsa at the Monterrey City Theater in Nuevo León.

This Sunday, Hernández offered two master classes for children and young people as part of his initiative with which he wants to promote young talents in classical dance in northern Mexico.

