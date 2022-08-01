Horse-drawn galleys are prohibited in Palma de Mallorca

One of the Spanish cities where horse-drawn carriages are common for transporting tourists is Palma de Mallorca. Local police reported in a press release that on May 24 they immobilized and denounced the driver of a galley when they found the horse was old and limping on both front legs, rendering it unfit for duty. Agents of the Mediterranean island city’s Mounted Unit confirmed that the horse had already been declared unfit in the annual inspection earlier that same month in May. After escorting him to the stables, they issued an immobilisation act and the Calesero was warned of a sanction if he re-offended.

At the end of July, some sensitive images that quickly went viral on the internet showed what happened just a few days earlier in a square in the Mallorcan capital, where a horse pulling a galley collapsed and fell to the ground, while the passengers remained motionless standing without getting out of the car. The driver tried unsuccessfully to revive him by pulling the reins, but the horse could not get up. The thermometers in the city showed forty degrees that day.

This event, and the fact that the recording was broadcast on social networks, triggered a wave of criticism and calls for the City Council to take immediate action against this tourist custom, where until now the laws have not been sufficient to protect the welfare of draft animals guarantee. .

The video has rekindled a debate that has been going on for a long time, which has finally received an answer that applauded and welcomed with relief associations, green parties or environmentalists and animal welfare organizations: the City Council of Palma approved on July 27th a ban on horse-drawn Galleys with a deadline of 2024.

The plenary session of the city council, with the PP abstaining and voting against VOX, will make the necessary changes for the “progressive conversion of all galleys in the city to electric modalities and not to animal traction”, as collected by the media newspaper Diario de Mallorca.

In the same plenary session, and to cover and ensure the welfare of the galley draft horses, another amendment was approved, which will come into effect when it is published this August, by which the Caleseros will be prohibited from taking out their horses to carry out the work on yellow , orange or red weather alarm for heat.

The Mallorcan Calesa Association has opposed this law, which keeps their activities numbered, despite the City Council’s pledge that their jobs will be guaranteed.