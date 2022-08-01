Less ham and more mortadella, white brands… this is how the price crisis has changed shopping behavior in supermarkets

Paying 620 euros more for the shopping basket than a year ago means that consumers are changing their habits when going to the supermarket. The galloping prices of commodities as simple as oil, milk or eggs have left households with little choice but to look for new habits designed to reduce food spending, which fell to 12.9 in June % skyrocketed – no data available for July yet – .

The latest figures from the National Institute of Statistics (INE), which reflect the evolution of the prices of goods and services consumed by the population living in single-family homes in Spain, show that dozens of products from the most common shopping basket are even higher than the overall CPI of 10.8% in July, the highest in the past 38 years, as seen in eggs (23.9%), milk (23.1%), fruit (19.3%), beef (13.1%) ) or fish (11%), among others.

From the Spanish Association of Wholesalers, Supermarkets and Supermarkets (ASEDAS), the employers’ association of supermarkets that represents 75% of the commercial food sector in Spain and includes companies such as Mercadona, DIA and Lidl, its general director, Ignacio García Magarzo, has already indicated that that the distributors are already realizing that “the consumer is beginning to behave like a consumer crisis in the face of the price increases caused by the increase in costs”.

This means that citizens are not buying like they were before the inflationary spiral started. They have changed the way they fill the fridge, reducing their consumption, buying cheaper products or choosing different brands, according to various sources in the food sector.

Less groceries are bought

In the first five months of the year, grocery shopping by Spanish households fell by 11% compared to the same period last year, Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food Luis Planas announced on Thursday.

Planas attributed the drop in purchases in 2022 to traditional January costs, price levels and “progressive awareness” by households, restaurants and the grocery chain of food losses and waste.

The head of agriculture, fisheries and food also pointed out that shopping has become “more selective”, with fewer supermarket purchases but a greater preference for quality.

Greater preference for white label

Other measures consumers are taking to save include increased consumption of private label (MDD), better known as white brands and generally cheaper.

Private label already accounts for almost half of grocery sales, according to data from consulting firm Nielsen IQ, which corresponds to the month of June. In particular, its level has already reached 49.4%, up 2.5 percentage points from May, after spending increased by 17.1%, while manufacturer brands did so by 7.9%. The latter reduce their stake to 50.6%.

We go shopping more often

Consumers are also choosing to shop more frequently, routinely replacing large shopping carts with smaller baskets. The increase in frequency is done to control spending, so purchase receipts are smaller.

This way you buy what you need right now and avoid buying unnecessary products or products that might end up being thrown away. This behavior also helps to better perceive the offers that different establishments usually offer and that allow us to save.

Less ham and more mortadella

In times when belts have to be tightened, supermarket customers exchange some products for cheaper ones. This is a trend that consumer advisors have already recognized and that is common to all crisis situations: consumers’ preference for simpler products, leaving out others with more added value.

For example, in the cured meats such as Serrano ham or loin are replaced with mortadella or chopped. According to forecasts, this trend will intensify after the summer holidays.

However, this is not the case for all products. Javier Bardés, head of fruit and vegetables at Alcampo, assured in a recent public act that these two foods will not notice this change as much, since they are “essential products”.

Changes in the shopping cartHenar de Pedro