Mali’s military junta has accused Macron of “slander” for linking them to Russia’s Wagner Group

Mali’s ruling military junta on Sunday accused French President Emmanuel Macron of “slandering” and inciting “ethnic hatred” in the African country, after the French president made comments during his tour of several African countries this week.

In a statement, Mali’s interim government accused Macron of “false allegations” against Bamako, citing links between private Russian military group Wagner and Malian authorities, and also accusing the junta of “violence against an ethnic group”. .

During his trip to Guinea-Bissau last Thursday, Macron expressed the view in a press conference that the “de facto” complicity between the military junta and the Wagner group was preventing the fight against terrorism.

“The interim government condemns in the strongest possible terms these hateful and slanderous words by the French President and takes national and international opinion as witnesses to these serious allegations, which will fuel ethnic hatred and endanger coexistence, cohesion and harmony among Malians,” it said it in the message.

The military junta also accused France of “always working for the division” of the African country.

diplomatic crisis

In late January, the Malian interim government expelled French ambassador Joël Meyer after French officials, including Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, questioned the legitimacy of the military junta in power in Mali.

In addition, last April, the Malian authorities permanently revoked the broadcasting license of French media outlets Radio France Internationale (RFI) and France24, after accusing them of spreading false information about the Malian army.

On May 2, the military junta declared broken the defense cooperation treaty it signed with the French government in 2014, as well as those determining the status of the French counter-terrorist forces of the Barkhane and Takuba missions, which France later obtained gradually withdrawn from the country.

The Malian state, ruled by a military junta after two coups in less than a year, does not control large parts of the country, particularly in the north and center where central government is virtually non-existent, while attacks from various jihadist groups mount.