Red and white stretch marks, how do they differ and why do they appear on the skin? and can they be removed?

Stretch marks, that great mystery. Some stretch marks are red in color, while others are more of a whitish hue. There are many myths about them and today we are going to clear them all up for you. The most frequently asked questions about these “irregular lines” appearing on the skin are usually: Can stretch marks be removed? Can you prevent them? Do they only have women or are they also for men? Why? Some stretch marks are red and some are white? Are cosmetics used to treat them?

There are more questions, but before we list them without answering them, we reached out to one of the people most knowledgeable on the subject. We spoke to dr. Lola Conejo-Mir, dermatologist at the Virgen de la Macarena University Hospital in Seville and member of the Spanish Aesthetic and Therapeutic Dermatology Group of the AEDV (Spanish Society of Dermatology). We assume that not all is good news.

What exactly is a stretch mark?

A stretch mark is a scar in the deepest part of the skin, the dermis, due to the breakdown of collagen and elastin fibers.

When do they change color and what is the main difference between white and red?

They appear on the skin as a thickened, reddish or purplish linear mark that can cause itching or stinging and that turns white and sunken over time (usually weeks or months).

Can they be removed?

Unfortunately, white stretch marks are permanent as they are a scar on the skin in every way.

Can they be prevented or is it inevitable that they will occur?

Stretch marks can occur for a number of reasons, the most common being stretching of the skin due to significant weight changes. But there are also hormonal factors, which is why they are more likely to occur in adolescents and pregnant women.

With a healthy lifestyle, physical exercise and a balanced diet, we can prevent them to a certain extent. Moisturizers with certain compounds like centella asiatica or vitamin E have also shown some preventive effect.

Is it possible to treat them only with cosmetics?

The treatment found to be most effective against stretch marks in the initial stages (when they are red) is a topical retinoid called tretinoin, applied as a cream. It has two major disadvantages: it is irritating to the skin and it cannot be used on pregnant women.

What aesthetic medicine treatments are recommended to treat them?

In this initial phase, several other aesthetic treatments can be tried: intense pulsed light, pulsed dye laser, ablative and non-ablative fractional lasers, chemical peels…

Honestly how effective are they?

Once a stretch mark appears, it is very difficult to remove it. It is only achieved in very young stretch marks of small size and generally through multiple combined treatments. It is important to know how to give the patient realistic expectations about what we are trying to achieve, namely improving their appearance, reducing their size and blurring their appearance.

Are there people who suffer from it more often than others?

There are genetic factors that predispose to it, as well as certain diseases (affecting the skin’s collagen and elastic fibers) and treatments that predispose them, such as: B. Corticosteroids. Exercising can help prevent them, except for athletes who are going through sudden changes in volume. In addition, stretch marks have been shown to have estrogen receptors, which is why women are more likely to suffer from them.

