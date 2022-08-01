Renowned economist Emilio Ontiveros dies at the age of 74

The founder and president of International Financial Analysts (Afi), Emilio Ontiveros, died this Monday in Madrid at the age of 74, sources close to him confirmed to Efe.

Emilio Ontiveros, born in Ciudad Real in 1948, graduated in Economics and was Professor Emeritus of Economics at the Autonomous University of Madrid, where he also served as Vice Rector for four years.

In his experience as a university professor, he has also been part of foreign universities such as Harvard, where he was a member of the Advanced Research Group in International Economics in 2005. Beyond academia, the economist spent more than seven years in industrial companies domestically before beginning his career as a university professor.

Ontiveros founded International Financial Analysts (Afi) in 1987, a company dedicated to consulting and independent education in the fields of economics, finance and technology, and the Afi School of Finance.

In addition, he was a member of the Board of Directors of Iberdrola Spain between 2014 and 2022 and was appointed member of the Advisory Board for Economic Affairs of the Ministry of Economy and Digital Transformation in July 2020.

Author of several books and numerous articles and contributor to professional journals on economics and finance, among his works A new era stands out. The Great Challenges of the 21st Century (2012), The Smart Saver (2014), Data Economy. Wealth 4.0. (2016) or Excesses (2019).