Sánchez and Díaz meet in Moncloa and begin budget negotiations

Photo of taadmin taadminAugust 1, 2022
1

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and Second Vice-President Yolanda Díaz met in Moncloa this Monday afternoon and started negotiations on what may be the last general government budget (PGE) of the legislative period.

Government sources say the meeting between Sánchez and Díaz was “very positive and fruitful” and served “to strengthen the coalition”. “The Spanish government is aware of the great challenges that the country is facing and we will continue to work hand in hand, starting with the budget negotiations,” they explain from Moncloa.

This meeting comes just a day after Sánchez claimed the strength of the coalition government to proceed with the rest of the legislature, which he says shows that forces on the left understand each other and that the executive also has an important role to play.

Reaching the next parliamentary elections, scheduled for late 2023, without the coalition breaking would be a “good sign for the future,” according to the president.

He also stated that he has no doubts that the platform that Yolanda Díaz is building will reach this general election as a consolidated option.

Photo of taadmin taadminAugust 1, 2022
1
Photo of taadmin

taadmin

Related Articles

Biologic Excipients Market 2022 Top Key Players, Industry Size, Growth, Analysis and Forecast 2030

July 20, 2022

Supply Chain Business Networks Software Market | Share | Trends | Growth | Analysis To 2028 |Dsco, Elemica, Tracelink, Avetta Vetify, Joor

July 28, 2022
Photo of Sub Bottom Profilers (SBP) Market Report, History and Forecast 2022-2028, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

Sub Bottom Profilers (SBP) Market Report, History and Forecast 2022-2028, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

July 26, 2022

Ambulatory Surgery Center Software Solutions Research & Clinical Advancements by 2030

July 21, 2022
Back to top button