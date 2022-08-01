Sánchez and Díaz meet in Moncloa and begin budget negotiations

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and Second Vice-President Yolanda Díaz met in Moncloa this Monday afternoon and started negotiations on what may be the last general government budget (PGE) of the legislative period.

Government sources say the meeting between Sánchez and Díaz was “very positive and fruitful” and served “to strengthen the coalition”. “The Spanish government is aware of the great challenges that the country is facing and we will continue to work hand in hand, starting with the budget negotiations,” they explain from Moncloa.

This meeting comes just a day after Sánchez claimed the strength of the coalition government to proceed with the rest of the legislature, which he says shows that forces on the left understand each other and that the executive also has an important role to play.

Reaching the next parliamentary elections, scheduled for late 2023, without the coalition breaking would be a “good sign for the future,” according to the president.

He also stated that he has no doubts that the platform that Yolanda Díaz is building will reach this general election as a consolidated option.