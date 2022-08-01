The older women of a residence in Badalona manage to dance “Despecha” on Tik Tok

The older women of a residence in Badalona manage to dance “Despecha” on Tik Tok

Rosalía’s Mamas are timeless. That’s what the elderly women of a residence in Badalona have proved, who spend their summer afternoons to the rhythm of the artist’s songs.

The center shared on Tik Tok a video of women dancing Depechá, the Catalan’s latest song; It has already reached a million and a half views and gone viral.

With careful choreography, some seated, others standing, the old women seem to be having a great time with the dance. “Enjoy our afternoons on the boulevard,” says the residence.

Users have already dubbed them “moto grandfathers”. In fact, one of them can be seen in her own reel on Instagram with another Rosalía song, Fame.