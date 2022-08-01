The older women of a residence in Badalona manage to dance “Despecha” on Tik Tok

Photo of taadmin taadminAugust 1, 2022
2

Rosalía’s Mamas are timeless. That’s what the elderly women of a residence in Badalona have proved, who spend their summer afternoons to the rhythm of the artist’s songs.

The center shared on Tik Tok a video of women dancing Depechá, the Catalan’s latest song; It has already reached a million and a half views and gone viral.

With careful choreography, some seated, others standing, the old women seem to be having a great time with the dance. “Enjoy our afternoons on the boulevard,” says the residence.

Users have already dubbed them “moto grandfathers”. In fact, one of them can be seen in her own reel on Instagram with another Rosalía song, Fame.

Photo of taadmin taadminAugust 1, 2022
2
Photo of taadmin

taadmin

Related Articles

Photo of Global Drone Solar Inspection Market Future Analysis, Current Trends and Forecast 2028 | DJI Enterprise, Terra Drone, Aerodyne Measure, DroneDeploy

Global Drone Solar Inspection Market Future Analysis, Current Trends and Forecast 2028 | DJI Enterprise, Terra Drone, Aerodyne Measure, DroneDeploy

July 19, 2022
Photo of Custom Travel Management Software Market – Major Technology Giants in Buzz Again | AltexSoft, Travel Pro, Community, Clerk, AirPortal 360

Custom Travel Management Software Market – Major Technology Giants in Buzz Again | AltexSoft, Travel Pro, Community, Clerk, AirPortal 360

July 25, 2022

Triptan Market to Witness Growth Acceleration | GSK, Teva, Pfizer

July 26, 2022

In-Memory Database Market Size, Scope, Growth Opportunities, Trends by Manufacturers And Forecast to 2029

July 27, 2022
Back to top button