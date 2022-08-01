The opposition is calling on Irene Montero to apologize and withdraw the campaign so as not to “further damage the country’s image”.

The opposition is calling on Irene Montero to apologize and withdraw the campaign so as not to “further damage the country’s image”.

The Popular Party on Monday called on the Minister for Equality, Irene Montero, to apologize for the campaign launched by her ministry without the consent of those who appear in it, and urged her to withdraw it “so as not to further spoil it.” image of the country”.

This was stated by the Deputy Economy Minister of the PP, Juan Bravo, at a press conference following the controversy sparked by the said summer campaign, which, at a cost of more than 84,000 euros, according to calculations by this formation, tried unsuccessfully to promote a summer “without clichés” or “aesthetic violence “.

“A campaign against stereotypes, in which the role of a disabled woman is hidden, I certainly do not find it the best … with which we propose you to apologize, remove the campaign and make another so as not to continue spoil the image of our country,” he said.

The citizens demand a comprehensive explanation

For its part, the Civic Group has registered an initiative to find out the cost of the ad, the reason for not publishing the tender documents on the procurement platform, the decision to launch them and the person responsible for using the image of some models without their consent.

And for Citizens, it is “clear” that the campaign “neither achieved its goals nor was it carried out in the most transparent way” but quite the opposite: it was “rather counterproductive”.