The state police warn of increasing theft of catalytic converters in cars

The catalytic converter is one of the elements of the vehicle that is responsible for modifying the components of the exhaust system exhaust gases so that they produce fewer pollutants when emitted. It’s also one of the fastest objects to steal, and that’s why the National Police warns about the increase in theft of these devices in recent years.

The National Police Headquarters in La Rioja has warned that catalytic converter thefts have been on the rise in recent years and has launched a campaign to stop these thefts, Europa Press reports.

How to avoid catalytic converter theft

The Special and Violent Crime Unit (UDEV) has explained that stealing catalytic converters is a “simple” operation, since it is enough to unscrew the screws that connect it to the exhaust pipe and the muffler. However, they warn that the method thieves usually use is to cut the pipes.

The cost of these oval or cylindrical items is high, which is why they are stolen to sell on the black market. A standard catalyst usually consists of two grams of palladium (60 euros per gram), five grams of platinum (30 euros per gram) and a few milligrams of rhodium (800 euros per gram).

The National Police have detailed how the theft of these items is carried out at night in urban environments designated for parking vehicles, such as: B. parking lots, industrial areas or open fields. Because of this, they advise tagging the catalytic converter with the license plate number or VIN (Vehicle Identification Number), a 17-digit string that identifies the vehicle as if it were your DNI, making it difficult for those who follow Selling parts on the black market.

It is also advisable to paint the catalytic converter with a slightly bright color that will distinguish it from an original piece at first glance. This will make it more difficult for the thief to resell them later and he will still refrain from his plan. It is also advisable to install a floor protection plate in the workshop, which can serve as a deterrent for thieves.