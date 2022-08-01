The US kills al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri with a drone

Photo of taadmin taadminAugust 1, 2022
0

The United States has killed al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in an airstrike in Afghanistan, US media reported, citing government officials.

CNN television noted that Al Zawahiri, a 71-year-old Egyptian national, died in a drone bomb attack. CNN and The Washington Post reported that the terrorist leader was killed in a CIA operation over the weekend.

At the moment, the US government has not confirmed Al Zawahiri’s death. US President Joe Biden is expected to address the nation in a speech at 7:30 p.m. local time (1:30 a.m. Spain) to discuss a “successful counter-terrorism operation,” a White House official said in a statement.

Al Zawahiri succeeded Osama bin Laden after his death in 2011 in a US operation in Pakistan and was one of the most wanted terrorists. Al Zawahiri and bin Laden oversaw the September 11, 2001 attacks on the United States.

Photo of taadmin taadminAugust 1, 2022
0
Photo of taadmin

taadmin

Related Articles

Learning Management System (LMS) Software Market Size | Share | 2022-2028

July 21, 2022

Microbial Identification Market Size Industry Research Analysis and Forecast 2022 to 2030

July 25, 2022

Babysitters Platform Market Size | Growth | 2022-2028

July 25, 2022

Chick Embryo Cell Rabies Vaccine Market Size, Scope, Growth Opportunities, Trends by Manufacturers And Forecast to 2029

July 20, 2022
Back to top button