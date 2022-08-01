They find the lifeless body of a senator in a lake in Paraguay

A Paraguayan senator was found dead Sunday in the waters of Lake Acaray in Alto Paraná department (in the country’s south-east), authorities said, initially considering drowning as the cause of death.

The body of MP Zulma Gómez, a doctor by trade and member of the Authentic Radical Liberal Party (PLRA), was rescued by firefighters about 20 meters from a pier on the leader’s property, prosecutor Cinthia Leiva, prosecutor of the case, said. to the Telefuturo channel.

Firefighters advanced after the senator’s husband informed authorities of the political leader’s disappearance.

The search for Gómez began this Sunday around 2:30 a.m. local time (06:30 GMT) after she was not found by her granddaughter on the pier where she had decided to spend the night after meeting with supporters of her party had attended a meeting on the occasion of Friendship Day.

“We have no doubt that she suffocated by drowning,” Leiva said. The official added that there were no surveillance cameras at the pier and it was shrouded in fog. According to photos shared by local media, a mattress, a pair of athletic shoes and sheets were found at the site.

The public prosecutor’s office announced on Twitter, citing the public prosecutor’s office, that the autopsy and further investigative steps are being carried out.

possible fall

A coroner who arrived at the farm told Telefuturo that the initial evidence points to “mechanical asphyxiation by submersion”. The official said that the water of the lake in this area is about seven meters deep.

Hours later, coroner Pablo Lemir told journalists in the Paraguayan capital of Asuncion, where the senator’s body was being taken for an autopsy, that it “showed injuries consistent with a fall.”

According to the expert, the corpse has bruises on the left side of the body, specifically on the heel, the lumbar spine and the back of the head, which indicates that it is someone who slipped on a fixed part, “grazes themselves”. back and ends with a “slap” on the head.

Lemir stated that the elements “at first sight” indicated that the cause of death was “pulmonary edema associated with mechanical asphyxiation by submersion”.

He confirmed that they will also carry out a toxicological analysis and try to rule out a possible heart attack.

After hearing about it, Congress President Óscar Salomón declared a three-day mourning in the legislature. Their party and political leaders also lamented the leader’s death.

Gómez, 61, was an MP from 2003 to 2008. She has been a member of the Senate since last year.