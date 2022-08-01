TikTok adds 9 minigames for users: so you can find them

TikTok has released mini-games that can be played within the app, TechCrunch reports. This service launched a few weeks ago with a host of new partners including developers from Vodoo, Nitro Games, FRVR, Aim Lab and Lotum.

There are currently nine games available that can be found when posting a video in the app. On the final screen before posting, creators can add hashtags, a description, a location, and optionally a link that leads to other content.

By tapping the Add Link option, viewers can add a link to one of the games, which will also appear as an anchor above the user’s name so viewers can click the mini-game when they come across the video.

TechCrunch points out the games that have been included in the social network:

“Basketball FRVR” (from FRVR). “Tap the Difference” (by Lotum). “Peek a Who” (by Nitro). “Pride Run” (from Voodoo). “Influencer Run” (from Voodoo). ‘Space Destroyer’ (from Nitro).’Mr. Aim Lab’s Nightmare’ (by Aim Labs).

At the moment, TikTok hasn’t announced the official launch, but from TechCrunch they add that “a spokesperson confirmed that the effort started testing in multiple global markets a few weeks ago.”

This initiative is in the early stages of testing to see if the TikTok community is interacting with the games.

