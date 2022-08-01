Ukraine reports the departure of the first ship carrying 26,000 tons of grain

The Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine reported at 6 a.m. this Monday the departure of the first ship with a cargo of 26,000 tons of grain from the trading port of Odessa on the Black Sea, according to the Ukrainian portal Ukriform.

According to the outlet, which cites ministerial sources, the Sierra Leonean-flagged freighter Razoni is heading for the port of Tripoli in Lebanon with tons of Ukrainian corn.

Earlier, a Turkish government spokesman reported the expected departure of a first shipment this morning after a separate agreement was struck between Russia and Ukraine in late July to allow Ukrainian grain to be released.

Turkey acts as the verifier of this agreement, in which this country acted as the guardian along with the United Nations, and also directs the control center set up to oversee the operations.

The goal of the agreement is to reopen Ukrainian grain exports and ease the global food crisis, which has been worsening since the war in Ukraine began last February.

Attacks on Odessa

The start of operations has been complicated by multiple attacks on the port of Odessa, one of the three ports these shipments must depart from, while Russia has been accused by Kyiv and the international community of undermining the deal.

Several demining operations in the waters of these ports and further delays followed, monitored by Turkey and a team of experts from other western countries.