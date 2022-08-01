Zelenskyy warns Russia: ‘None of his attacks will go unanswered’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned Russia on Sunday that none of its attacks on Ukraine would go unanswered, arguing that his country’s armed forces were “ready” to respond to “new activity” by Russian troops.

“None of the Russian attacks will go unanswered by our military and intelligence officers. The Ukrainian Armed Forces are ready to respond to any new activity of the occupiers,” the President said in his daily message to the Ukrainian people.

Zelensky made these statements on the same day that the country’s authorities confirmed the death of the country’s main grain businessman, Oleksiy Vadaturskyi, who died along with his wife in a Russian bombing of the southern city of Mikolayiv, the chief reports of the city administration, Vitali Kim.

“This Sunday there was one of the most brutal bombings on Mikolayiv and the region since the beginning of the war. Dozens of missiles and rockets. The occupiers built residential buildings, schools, other social infrastructure and industrial facilities,” said Zelenskyy of the attack on the city in the south of the country.

“The Russian attack claimed the lives of Oleksiy Vadaturskyi and his wife Raisa, the founder of one of the largest Ukrainian agribusinesses, a Hero of Ukraine,” added the Ukrainian President, who expressed his condolences to family and friends couple

In this sense, Zelenski reiterated that it is “the very people, these companies, our southern Ukraine that have guaranteed the world’s food security”, adding that “it will always be so” since “Russian terrorists will not be in capable of destroying Ukraine’s social and industrial potential”.

“Ukraine and our people, our capabilities are definitely more powerful than all Russian rockets and shells,” the Ukrainian president said.

Zelenskiy predicted that Russia “has no chance of winning this war”, for which he stressed to the Ukrainians that “it must be endured so that the terrorist state feels its defeat also at the tactical level”.

“We have to persevere in the south, in the east and everywhere. We must persevere in defense, diplomacy and politics. To preserve our unity, and not only until victory, but also after, to qualitatively restore everything that was destroyed by the occupiers. I think we will be successful,” he added.