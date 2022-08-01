Zero sacrifices, dog ownership classes or cat colony control…

The last Council of Ministers before the holidays this Monday approved in the second round a groundbreaking legal framework in Spain that guarantees animal welfare and protects their rights.

The standard aims to promote animal welfare, establishes an animal register to guarantee the rights of animals, controls the import and export of pets, but also regulates the responsible keeping of animals.

In particular, it prohibits the slaughter of pet animals except for health reasons. All activities and shows that can harm or even kill animals, such as cockfights or pigeon shooting, as well as circuses with wild animals, will be completely banned.

The new standard, which comes from the Ministry of Ione Belarra, also wants to mark responsible coexistence with animals, regulates the breeding, transport or sale of animals and creates a sanctions framework.

These are the master keys of a groundbreaking standard coming months after the government declared animals “sentient beings” and aims to fight animal abandonment.

Fighting colonies of cats

The correct management of cat colonies is described between Articles 50 and 56 of Chapter VIII. “The feral cat is a domestic animal at liberty whose situation is the result of irresponsible possession of abandoned cats, such as ‘. “The rules contained in this law are aimed at the ethical population control of all wild cats in order to progressively reduce their population while maintaining their protection as pets,” he continues.

At the regional level, a framework protocol must be established “with the procedures and minimum requirements to serve as a reference for the implementation of ethical management programs for cat colonies in the community”. This protocol includes sterilization, registration, minimum care, and caregiver training.

However, some experts urged that “to ensure animal welfare, the law should focus solely on the protection of pets and avoid conflicts with other biodiversity protection regulations and policies.”

Zero animal slaughter

In one of its fundamental aspects, the standard will prohibit the killing of domestic animals unless they are produced for hygienic reasons. In cases where the animal dies, the penalty is 24 months in prison, but can be up to 36 months if there is more than one aggravating circumstance.

Also, those activities and shows that can harm animals or even cause death, such as cockfights or pigeon hunting, as well as circuses with wild animals, are also completely banned.

Animal Husbandry Course

The law obliges dog owners, regardless of breed or physical characteristics of the dog, to attend a free training course. All owners must “first complete a recognized dog training course, the content of which is determined by regulation”. A course where many unknowns appear that still need to be solved. In addition, without exception, all owners or persons in charge of all dogs must take out liability insurance.

restriction of animal husbandry

Among the various objectives of the bill is the control of animal husbandry. For example, “uncontrolled propagation” is prohibited, according to which only “persons who are responsible for the activity of authorized pet breeding” are allowed to breed. And in case this hasn’t been made clear enough, Article 32 of the Specific Prohibitions insists that “the unauthorized breeding of pet animals of any kind” as well as “the carrying out of acts or practices of genetic selection resulting in serious problems or changes , are prohibited in the health of the animal”.

No more dogs and cats in shop windows

Stopping the exhibition of dogs and cats in shops was a measure already taken by some local administrations and by many companies on a voluntary basis throughout the territory, to avoid buying on impulse, without thinking and also because of the stress and inconvenience to avoid for a puppy in the socialization phase may be growing up in a store environment.

However, this national regulation, which is now being processed, not only applies to all of Spain, but also extends the ban to all pets, small mammals, reptiles and birds. Only the fish can still be seen in the shops.

heavy fines

The Animal Welfare Law, drafted by the Ministry of Social Rights, provides for a system of fines of up to 600,000 for a practice that is still legal in the Canary Islands and Andalusia in certain circumstances: holding cockfights. It will also ban wild animals in circuses, in this case with fines of up to €100,000. Another prohibited practice would be the breeding of American mink, which is prized for making textile clothing for its skin.