A Famous Beauty’s FASHION FLIP: Jeans for a lot of money, but… She looks like a CLIPPER ran over her!

It takes courage to do such a thing! The friendly Chiara Ferragni is known for her passion for fashion and a healthy lifestyle. But although she was never one of the chubbiest, years ago she herself admitted to a beauty flaw that has long bothered her – fat on her hips. But she managed to get rid of it too and today she proudly displays her curves for admiration.

For example, she recently showed off in jeans that reveal more than they cover. The Mugler brand pants, priced over 600 euros, look like they were accidentally put under the lawn mower before they were even worn. They definitely don’t take care of the thermal comfort of the wearer – even from the front or from the back, not by chance.

Source: fashion.mugler.com

Moreover, even wearing underwear underneath must be difficult. The jeans have asymmetrical necklines along the entire length of the pants and two wide ones directly on the buttocks. The blonde could go out in the street in a thong and the effect would be the same. Admit it yourself!





