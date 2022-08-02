Actor of the series Derrick: I prefer to be born a woman!

Mathieu Carrière was born on August 2, 1950. He made his first film at the age of 14, and his career continued smoothly thereafter. He played with Romy Schneider, Brigitte Bardot and Claudia Cardinale.

Carrière has starred in over a hundred films to date and hasn’t shied away from soap operas either. He played episodic characters in several episodes of Derrick, he also appeared in Commissioner Rex and Kobra 11.

At 70, he decided to publish his secret two years ago. “I felt like a woman on the inside for a long time. And it’s also pretty on the outside. I would prefer to be born a woman,” he said in an interview with Bild, which was accompanied by photos of him in feminine dress and made up. “It feels good to wear nice clothes and have long hair. I like to switch genders,” Carrière said.

The actor is the father of two daughters, one of whom is known as a model. “I don’t care what my parents’ gender is now. The main thing is that they are happy,” Elena said.

However, Mathieu still seems to stick to his original male gender for his work. In April, his participation in the soap opera Rote Rosen, where he plays a male role, was announced.

