After Marta Kubišová and Václav Neckář: Czech legends ended up in hospital… Both on the same day!

Marta Kubišová fans grew concerned when news broke that the legendary Czech singer was hospitalized again. She had to undergo a sudden operation – according to information from Tn.cz, it was a perforation of the intestines. The transfer to Na Homolka hospital was to take place overnight from Thursday to Friday.

And at the same time, coincidentally, his longtime friend and colleague Václav Neckář was also there. As Blesk.cz informs, he should have felt sick on Thursday. He suddenly stopped moving his fingers on one hand, they started tingling, so he was hospitalized. They also poured her infusions when Marta was brought to the doctor’s office.

“I immediately stopped thinking about myself and was extremely scared for her. I felt sick again,” Blecka Neckář said, adding that when he learned that his friend had to be operated on, he didn’t could think of nothing else. “Fortunately, they released me right away on Friday, my fingers don’t tingle anymore and I’m fine. I don’t know what it was,” admitted Neckář, who now decides to call Marta. However, he doesn’t want to bother her after the difficult operation.

Fortunately, just like Neckář, it looks like the singer will soon be on the mend. His manager Petr Větrovský revealed this to FTV Prima. “I am in telephone contact with Mrs. Marta Kubišová. She is doing very well… The information that it looks very good has also been confirmed by her daughter Kačenka and family friends. I would not like to be more specific about the state of health of Ms Marta Kubišová”, he said. We wish both legends a speedy recovery!