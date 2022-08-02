Boyfriend 44 years younger than Jagger: PHOTO in a swimsuit… Phew, Grandpa Mick (79) has such a daughter at home!

Boyfriend 44 years younger than Jagger: PHOTO in a swimsuit… Phew, Grandpa Mick (79) has such a daughter at home!

Melanie Hamrick is a former ballerina who danced at the famous American Ballet Theater. There she showed her art for 15 long years. In 2019, however, she put this dance on hold and began to devote herself to choreography.

She is currently happy with legendary singer Mick Jagger. The founding member of the iconic band The Rolling Stones is indeed a lucky man, because Melanie is a beautiful woman, which she proves with the photos she recently added to her Instagram.

She met Mick in 2014 while they were both on tour in Tokyo. As a member of the ballet troupe, Melanie went behind the scenes of the group. One of the most famous musicians in the world immediately noticed her and invited her to dinner.

The couple have a son, Deveraux (5), born in 2016. The choreographer often posts photos of them together on her Instagram. Mick has 7 other children from previous relationships, Deveraux is Melanie’s first child.

