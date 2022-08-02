COMPETITIVE STRUGGLE of Slovak televisions: Jojka fights for Markíz… Farma wants TO CANCEL THIS!

The hard-hitting reality show, which Markíza brought to its screens in 2011, has gained a large rock viewership base over the years of airing. However, they will soon be tested by the great change the project is going through. After 4 years, television announces a change in the position of host. The Farm will now be hosted by actor Marek Fašiang.

However, that won’t be the only thing that will test the loyalty of Farm fans. Jojka has started a fight and is going to launch a youth show called Láska na chate against a reality show that hasn’t had competition in the Slovak market for years. As Mediaboom reports, it should appear on TV screens, just like Farma, already in September.

As the name suggests, this is a reality show in which participants go looking for love. The show takes place in a luxurious cottage and will map six couples who met there. The couple will spend 24 hours together, during which they will be monitored by cameras. Well, after such a day, they will have to decide whether they want to continue dating or not.

Jojka promises that this dating site should not look like the ones we already know. But if the format is so different from the Love Island marquee, we’ll probably see it in the fall. However, television places great hopes in information. According to the structure of the program, he relies on reality TV at least 3 times a week and wants to use it in a direct fight against Marquis Farma.

