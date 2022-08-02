Heringhová with the children of Kollár on vacation: Look at their daughter… She looks like a model!

Photo of taadmin taadminAugust 2, 2022
The proud mother of three showed off photos from her vacation on her Instagram, where she is currently spending her time with her children. She, her eldest son Nick, Sara Zoe and the youngest Boris look like a happy family and nothing prevents them from fully enjoying their vacation by the sea. Andrea beams with happiness alongside her two sons and a daughter.

Time spent with children is priceless for all parents. Each year, they see them grow up and even their daughter Sara Zoe is no longer a little girl! Even the old model is aware of this. At sunset, they can create very beautiful photos. Andrea used yesterday’s sunset, which the family watched in amazement, to capture her daughter. And it’s obvious that Sara inherited her beauty from her mother. She looks like a model in the photo. And who knows, maybe he will follow his mother and choose this path as well. Judge by yourself !

Source: Instagram AH

