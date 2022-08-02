HOT PHOTOS of sexy models: How come this SEXBOMB is manless?!

Joy wanted to make a name for herself in the modeling world from an early age and pursued her dream relentlessly. Although she appeared in a few films, she is best known for her collaboration with brands such as Victoria’s Secret, Guess, Vivienne Westwood and Roberto Cavalli.

She also appeared in the most famous men’s magazine Playboy and in Sports Illustrated. Photographing swimsuits is clearly not a problem for her, as she appeared in a really daring pink bikini in the latest photos.

In September 2019, together with his sister Gina, they founded the clothing brand Naked Species. The sister duo donates 10% of total revenue to the non-profit organization Wild Tomorrow, which is dedicated to saving endangered habitats and animals.

He already has more than 900,000 followers on his Instagram. She once dated famous Youtuber Jake Paul, but is currently without a partner. Her future suitors should beware, however, as Joy is a martial artist and holds a black belt in Korean Tang Soo Do, which is akin to karate!

