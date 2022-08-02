HOT PHOTOS of sexy models: How come this SEXBOMB is manless?!

Photo of taadmin taadminAugust 2, 2022
2

Joy wanted to make a name for herself in the modeling world from an early age and pursued her dream relentlessly. Although she appeared in a few films, she is best known for her collaboration with brands such as Victoria’s Secret, Guess, Vivienne Westwood and Roberto Cavalli.

She also appeared in the most famous men’s magazine Playboy and in Sports Illustrated. Photographing swimsuits is clearly not a problem for her, as she appeared in a really daring pink bikini in the latest photos.

Photo gallery (8)

Joy Corrigan
Source: profimedia.sk

Photo gallery (8)

Joy Corrigan
Source: profimedia.sk

In September 2019, together with his sister Gina, they founded the clothing brand Naked Species. The sister duo donates 10% of total revenue to the non-profit organization Wild Tomorrow, which is dedicated to saving endangered habitats and animals.

He already has more than 900,000 followers on his Instagram. She once dated famous Youtuber Jake Paul, but is currently without a partner. Her future suitors should beware, however, as Joy is a martial artist and holds a black belt in Korean Tang Soo Do, which is akin to karate!

HOT PHOTOS of sexy models: How come this SEXBOMB is manless?!

Photo of taadmin taadminAugust 2, 2022
2
Photo of taadmin

taadmin

Related Articles

Photo of Anti-money Laundering Software Market 2022 Sales Revenue – Oracle, Thomson Reuters, Fiserv, SAS

Anti-money Laundering Software Market 2022 Sales Revenue – Oracle, Thomson Reuters, Fiserv, SAS

July 26, 2022
Photo of Karaoke Machines Market 2022 Top Companies, New Technology, Demand and Opportunity – Daiichikosho, Acesonic, Pioneer, TJ Media

Karaoke Machines Market 2022 Top Companies, New Technology, Demand and Opportunity – Daiichikosho, Acesonic, Pioneer, TJ Media

July 26, 2022
Photo of Mitre Saws Market Tendencies, Revenue Forecast and Interesting Opportunities from 2022 to 2028

Mitre Saws Market Tendencies, Revenue Forecast and Interesting Opportunities from 2022 to 2028

July 22, 2022
Photo of Car Amplifiers Market 2022 Comprehensive Analysis, Business Growing Strategies, Industry Segmentation and Forecast 2028

Car Amplifiers Market 2022 Comprehensive Analysis, Business Growing Strategies, Industry Segmentation and Forecast 2028

July 25, 2022
Back to top button