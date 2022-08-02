Important DECISION of a well-known Slovak woman: For her husband, she did… WOW, not everyone would give that up!

We all know her as a singer with original lyrics, which in most cases are associated with higher supernatural powers. It’s no secret that Sima is deeply religious and has very clearly defined her values ​​and life principles.

When she got married in secret last year, she took a step that only a few famous women decide to take – she completely dropped her maiden name, by which the public knew her, and started appearing under her husband’s surname, Magušinová. And he takes this change very seriously. She was even ready to give up her “fans” on Instagram.

The social network refused to allow her to rename her profile with the new name Magušinová. And so Sima took a drastic step – she deleted her old account and created a new profile with a new name. The singer lost everything with one click and started all over again on the mentioned network. So far, she has only a few photos, but her followers are gradually increasing.

His Facebook also helps him with this, where the musician did not have such a problem and the change of surname went without complications. Even with this radical decision, the artist tries to set an example for future generations. And what he sings and what he thinks he’s actually doing. He gives such a clear message to everyone to realize what is truly essential and important in life.

