Ivana Christová’s Granddaughter Grows Like Water: PHOTO… Who Does She Look Like?!

Lovely Zoja was born a few months after the marriage of Daniela Christová and football player Miloš Zajíček. And grandmother Ivana has something to be proud of. Not only does she have a lovely daughter, but she also has a lovely granddaughter. Little Zoja is growing like water and she has beauty from literally every side. Witness the photos of which the young mother is proud on social networks.

The girl has inherited the best of everyone – whether it’s her grandmother, the former Miss Czechoslovakia, her stepfather, or her mother Daniela, who owes her exotic looks to her father, a French d Vietnamese origin, Daniel Ubaud. And he can now regret having left Daniela when she was only 9 months old. He not only lost a beautiful daughter, but also an even more beautiful granddaughter.

Find out for yourself, who do you think little Zoja looks like?

Photo gallery (11)

Little Miss Zoja

Source: Instagram D.CH.

Photo gallery (11)

Daniela Christová with her husband Miloš and their daughter Zoja

Source: Instagram D.CH.

