Mec Vrabec is back on stage: YOU WON’T BELIEVE what he looks like after almost 20 YEARS… Wow!

“Ta co, sme tu šetci” were the first words of the hit “The best fun”, created almost 20 years ago. “The best, the best pleasure is to graduate, to graduate, to graduate”, sang almost all of Slovakia at this time. However, a lot of time has passed since then, and Mec Vrabec gradually stopped devoting himself to music.

The artist began to work, literally. He left to work abroad and traveled to many countries, including Germany, the Netherlands and Russia, where he changed several jobs. From a server to a builder. Some time ago, however, he was drawn to Slovakia and also to his greatest love in life: music.





And so his old supporters can enjoy a new summer song, which is no less successful than those of the past. Mec Vrabec recently released a song called “Slnko Púpava”, for which he also invited his friend Lera. The card was turned. Namely, the queen of Slovak rock would once have been the supporter of Vrabc and at that time it was she who wanted to work together.

“Orientals, you understand. It was around 2005 when Mec Vrabec gave a concert in Humenno. Then I came up to him on the cheek telling him that I would like to sing a song with him. He literally measured me from head to toe and just said: you can. Shortly after, the song Hej zlato was created. Now he approached me asking if I could help him with the vocals, so I reciprocated, even though I’m not into that genre at all,” the singer told Topky. sk.

This is how the song “Slnko Púpava” was born with the music video, which you can watch in the video below. Oh, how Mec Vrabec has changed.

