Megan Fox shared several photos with her friend Kourtney Kardashian on her Instagram yesterday. They met through their partners. While American rapper Machine Gun Kelly (32) appears alongside Megan, Kourtney forms a couple with drummer Travis Barker (46). The two musicians are also close friends.

The aforementioned images were taken by celebrity hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons. The two ladies posed in the restrooms and performed some very hot scenes, which Megan briefly commented on on her Instagram. “Should we launch OnlyFans? “wrote the actress.

The photos were taken last year in addition to a shoot for clothing brand Skims, co-owned by Kim Kardashian. Of course, even then there was no shortage of their half-naked bodies. However, this has already taken place in a more professional environment.

Megan reunited with Machina in 2020 while filming Midnight in the Switchgrass, which they both starred in. She divorced ex-husband Brian Greene just before she found love with the rapper. She has the three children with her ex-husband namely sons Noah (9), Bodhi (8) and Journey (5).

The same year as Megan, Kourtney Kardashian also found her current love. She met drummer Travis Barker, whom she had known for over 15 years and they were good friends and neighbors. In May this year, the couple got married and Meghan and Machine were also present at the wedding.

Megan Fox and Kardashian TEASE with new photos: bra, thong and… VERY CHEAP POSES!