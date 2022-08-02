She gave birth to her first child in February. Although she never revealed her name or gender, she did appear on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last month, where the host herself described something. She is Jennifer’s neighbor. “By the way, I often hear you talking to him,” Ellen said, seemingly inadvertently revealing that it was a boy.

However, in the latest photos, the Hollywood actress seems to have never given birth. She showed off her slender figure to New Yorkers in a black crop top. The star of the Games for Life series has thus shown that she does not have to deal with the postpartum kilos at all.

Jennifer Lawrence

She has her only child with art dealer Cook Maroney (37). She met him in 2018 and they got married in 2019. From the start, the couple kept their relationship a secret. Even today, we only learn sporadically about this couple.

Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer rose to fame as Katnis Everdeen in the Games for Life series. The first film premiered in 2012, and a year later she appeared in the romantic comedy Love Therapy, alongside Bradley Cooper and Robert De Niro. She last appeared in the comedy Don’t Look Up, which Leonardo DiCaprio also starred in.

Oscar’s mom in the street: Uh, was she even pregnant?!