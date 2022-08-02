Proposal LIVE ON STAGE: The star couple got engaged at the famous festival!

Although these singers are not household names in Slovakia, they are reaping huge hits behind the big puddle. Not only with his music, but also with his activity on the Instagram social network. After all, Lele Pons alone is followed by over 48 million people worldwide, and her boyfriend by over 6 million. No doubt they found their fans at the famous Tomorrowland festival, where they performed all weekend.

Well, they witnessed their milestone in life. In front of more than 400,000 fans, rapper Guayna got down on one knee and proposed to the singer from Venezuela. “Lele, will you marry me?” came from the main stage. The blonde of course agreed and immediately shared a video and photo of the lavish engagement ring with her fans on social media.

Heiress to the hotel empire, Paris Hilton, who was also at the Belgian festival, was also happy with the couple. The well-known blonde is a great friend of the engaged couple. And just as they were present at her wedding in February, Paris certainly won’t miss theirs either. After all, Lele Pons has already announced that Hilton will be one of her bridesmaids.

