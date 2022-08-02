The famous singer (53 years old) can’t get enough of his sexy fiancée (23 years old): She hides this DIVINE BODY under her clothes!

The lovebirds, who are clearly in love with each other, continued to make eye contact and kissed multiple times while watching the game together. The couple took part in a sporting event, while Marc’s ex-wife, Jennifer Lopez, until recently enjoyed her honeymoon with her fourth husband, Ben Affleck, in Europe.

Nadia, who just turned 23, looked stunning in a white outfit. The beauty queen also chose a Chanel belt and a shoulder bag. Marc wore a rather casual outfit consisting of a navy shirt and jeans. The pair were all smiles and remained close to each other throughout the match.

Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira

Source: SITA

The couple officially got engaged in March this year, but it is not yet known if they have set a wedding date. They were first pictured together in early 2022. This would be Marc’s fourth marriage. His most famous ex is the famous Jennifer Lopez, to whom they were married from 2004 to 2014. The couple have two children together, twins Emme and Max.

