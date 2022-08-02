The general secretary of the PP in Elche dies in a traffic accident

The general secretary of the PP in Elche, Sergio Rodríguez, died this Monday after his car collided with a truck at 6:00 p.m. on the CV-854 in Elche (Alicante), according to sources from the municipality’s fire department.

PPCV President Carlos Mazón expressed his pain at the death of the Elche leader in a message on Twitter: “Sometimes life doesn’t help us to understand. Sergio is the future, life, friendship, moose and family. He’s leaving us and we don’t believe it,” he said while thanking for the messages of condolence he had received.

The PP of the province of Alicante was equally “broken” by the death of Rodríguez and has offered all its “support and affection” to his family and friends, as has the party in the Valencian community.