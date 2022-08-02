The huge FEAR: OBSESSED fan of the young singer broke into her house… It’s crazy what she did!

The image of a person climbing out of a window may have inspired an obsessed fan of singer Daniel Seavey. The mentioned woman entered the singer’s house and slept in his bed. In the camera footage published by the tmz.com portal, a woman can be seen walking towards the front door and holding flowers in her hands. It seems she was there to see him, but when she realized he wasn’t home, she climbed through an unlocked window.

Daniel himself only found out about the whole situation after checking his phone and seeing the security camera video. In the video, the woman rummaged through her closets and walked around the house. The singer immediately called the police and they arrested her.

“While she was home, she dug around in Daniel’s closet and put on the ‘Free Hoover’ hoodie he got from the Drake and Kanye show in December. From there she headed to her bed and fell asleep. In the morning, when she woke up, she walked to Daniel’s kitchen, where she was again filmed wearing a hoodie, rummaging through his cupboards and listening to “Can I Get It” from Adele,” a source close to Daniel revealed.

The female inmate claimed to police that she had recently noticed a tattoo on Daniel’s arm and it prompted her to visit the singer because she believed they were meant to be together. No criminal charges have yet been filed. However, Daniel confided on Instagram that he is very worried. “I’m afraid for my safety and I’m going to move. I’m not in LA right now and I’m safe. However, in my opinion, a restraining order is not enough for me, my family and my friends to live safe,” he said.

Daniel is a member of Why Don’t We.

Source: profimedia.sk