The Slovak singer opened up about her older boyfriend: 18 years apart, but…thank goodness!

She faced huge public criticism and her parents weren’t happy either. Sima is in a relationship with producer Tomáš Gajlík aka “Gajlo”, who is 18 years older than her. At the time their relationship took off, many did not predict a rosy future for them and thought it was just a short-term fad, but the artists in love have proven that as long as they both want it. , there was no reason why it couldn’t work.

And currently they have been together for 8 years and even built a house together. But Sima has never hidden the fact that the beginnings of their relationship were rocky. And that’s mostly thanks to the aforementioned 18-year age difference. Even though they were (and still are) in love, most people thought that sooner or later one of them would get over it and soon break up. He did not come.

Well, when it comes to the subject of age difference, Sima recently spoke about it absolutely clearly. And she even admitted that at first she herself had big doubts. “All my life, I was the one who said I would NEVER want to have a partner over 5 years older,” the singer revealed on her Instagram, adding that her prejudices were turned out to be quite the opposite. find out more by looking at the PHOTO below!

