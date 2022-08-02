TICKLING premiere of the new film: one’s underwear is visible and the other… BE CAREFUL, don’t drop them!

While in Slovakia the new film titled Bullet Train will be released in cinemas in two days, in America the premiere ceremony is already behind them. It took place at the Regency Village Theater in Los Angeles on Monday and, as usual for such events, a slew of famous faces attended. Most prominent was, without a doubt, star Brad Pitt, who played the main character in the news.

However, his fellow act, just 23, Joey King, was also unmissable. The actress has perfect feminine curves and is visibly aware of it. She decided to show them off in all their glory on Monday night as well. She wore a white dress that resembled a jacket at the top. But really sophisticated – the cleavage reached to her navel and everyone was watching tensely to see if anything would fall out of it.

But Hungarian model Barbara Palvin, who was accompanied to the premiere by her friend actor Dylan Sprouse, is certainly worth mentioning. As he arrived dressed in perfect elegance, the beautiful brunette decided to provoke. She wore a translucent black dress, under which her black underwear completely showed through.

The guests in attendance didn’t need much imagination to create a perfect picture of what beauty looks like without a dress. The icing on the cake of this whole outfit was the high white boots, which, given the “beach” dress that Barbara was wearing, looked at least smiling. Admit it yourself!

