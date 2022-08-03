A member of a well-known Slovak band CRASHED: It blew over 2 per million… THEY SHUT IT DOWN!

A member of a well-known Slovak band CRASHED: It blew over 2 per million… THEY SHUT IT DOWN!

A 19-year-old man is facing charges of endangering himself under the influence of an addictive substance. The driver of the Volkswagen Passat in Handlova caused a traffic accident on Monday August 1 under the influence of alcohol.

Trenčín regional police spokeswoman Katarína Kuzmová informed TASR about this on Tuesday. “After rounding the left-hand bend, the driver left the road to the right, where he crashed into two waste containers and then crashed into the fence of a family home. He did not was injured in the accident,” Kuzmová described.

Photo gallery (3)

Source: Instagram Cico Band

According to her, the called police patrol subjected the young man to a breathalyzer with a positive result of 2.54 per thousand. During a repeated breath test, the police found an even higher value, namely 2.58 per thousand of alcohol.

“The police confiscated the driver’s license and restricted his personal freedom. After completing all the necessary steps, the police investigator handed over the file to the prosecutor together with a proposed indictment. The accused will await the court decision in a custody cell,” Kuzmová added.The singer faces a charge of endangerment while under the influence of an addictive substance.